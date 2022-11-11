Short Interest in Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF) Decreases By 78.5%

Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 78.5% from the October 15th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 270,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Avant Brands Stock Up 1.8 %

OTCMKTS:AVTBF opened at 0.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 0.16. Avant Brands has a 1-year low of 0.13 and a 1-year high of 0.30.

Avant Brands Company Profile

Avant Brands Inc cultivates, produces, and markets premium cannabis products in Canada. The company offers medical and recreational cannabis products under the BLK MKT, Tenzo, GreenTec, cognoscente, Treehugger, and Pristine brands. It distributes cannabis through medical and recreational sales channels, as well as an e-commerce website.

