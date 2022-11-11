Short Interest in Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Increases By 200.0%

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the October 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Disco Price Performance

OTCMKTS DSCSY opened at $55.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.11. Disco has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $63.54. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.11.

Disco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. The company's precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

