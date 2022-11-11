Short Interest in Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Expands By 200.0%

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Eagle Financial Services Price Performance

Eagle Financial Services stock opened at $37.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.19. Eagle Financial Services has a 52 week low of $34.11 and a 52 week high of $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $129.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.49.

Eagle Financial Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Eagle Financial Services’s previous dividend of $0.29. This represents a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Eagle Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.69%.

About Eagle Financial Services

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke County that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits.

