Short Interest in Monterey Bio Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTRYW) Increases By 103.1%

Monterey Bio Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTRYW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a growth of 103.1% from the October 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Monterey Bio Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ MTRYW opened at $0.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.08. Monterey Bio Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monterey Bio Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monterey Bio Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC grew its holdings in Monterey Bio Acquisition by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monterey Bio Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000.

About Monterey Bio Acquisition

Monterey Bio Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire businesses in the biotech industry. The company was formerly known as Chardan FinTech Acquisition Corp.

