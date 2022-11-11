Short Interest in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Rises By 106.7%

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,500 shares, a growth of 106.7% from the October 15th total of 55,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,002,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEA. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.
Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 4.2 %
Shares of NEA opened at $10.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.72. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $15.62.
Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend
Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.
See Also
