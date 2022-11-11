Short Interest in The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) Increases By 107.1%

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 107.1% from the October 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 198.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Taiwan Fund Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of NYSE TWN opened at $21.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.48. The Taiwan Fund has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $39.79.

About The Taiwan Fund

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JF International Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

