Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBGI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $523,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $650,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 316.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 750,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,305,000 after purchasing an additional 570,132 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SBGI opened at $18.53 on Friday. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $31.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.59.

Sinclair Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $843.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 36.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sinclair Broadcast Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

