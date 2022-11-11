Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also commented on TSLX. Hovde Group dropped their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $18.36 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.07. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $24.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

