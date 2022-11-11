SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

SLG has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $105.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.15.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

SL Green Realty stock opened at $40.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.21 and a beta of 1.39. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $35.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $162.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 255.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 1,050.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

