SLC Agrícola (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

SLC Agrícola (OTCMKTS:SLCJY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
SLC Agrícola Trading Down 1.6 %
OTCMKTS SLCJY opened at $8.57 on Wednesday. SLC Agrícola has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.26.
About SLC Agrícola
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SLC Agrícola (SLCJY)
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
Receive News & Ratings for SLC Agrícola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLC Agrícola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.