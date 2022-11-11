SLC Agrícola (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

SLC Agrícola (OTCMKTS:SLCJY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SLC Agrícola Trading Down 1.6 %

OTCMKTS SLCJY opened at $8.57 on Wednesday. SLC Agrícola has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.26.

About SLC Agrícola

SLC Agricola SA engages in the production and trade of agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural Production and Land Investments. The Agricultural Production segment engages in the cultivation of primarily cotton, soybean and corn. The Land Investments segment engages in the acquisition and development of land for agriculture.

