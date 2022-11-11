Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SQM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $126.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Shares of NYSE SQM opened at $107.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a twelve month low of $46.13 and a twelve month high of $115.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.82. The firm has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.83.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The basic materials company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 32.73% and a return on equity of 62.43%. Analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.202 dividend. This represents a $4.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter worth approximately $184,773,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 314.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,258,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,081,000 after buying an additional 954,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 373.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,391,000 after purchasing an additional 730,931 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,365,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,269,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,056,000 after acquiring an additional 475,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

