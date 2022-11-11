Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.65

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLEGet Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €22.65 ($22.65) and traded as high as €23.98 ($23.98). Société Générale Société anonyme shares last traded at €23.40 ($23.40), with a volume of 3,266,676 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($35.00) target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Société Générale Société anonyme Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €22.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of €22.65.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

(Get Rating)

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking in France, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions.

See Also

