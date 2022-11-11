SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Position Increased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 262.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,926 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SOFI. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 103,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 36,929 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 36,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 12,805 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 17,615 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 21,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 46,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on SOFI. Mizuho lifted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.71.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

About SoFi Technologies

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $5.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $24.65.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Further Reading

