Solvay (OTC:SLVYY) Price Target Raised to €135.00

Solvay (OTC:SLVYY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from €125.00 ($125.00) to €135.00 ($135.00) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Solvay from €108.00 ($108.00) to €110.00 ($110.00) in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Solvay from €120.00 ($120.00) to €110.00 ($110.00) in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Solvay from €98.00 ($98.00) to €119.00 ($119.00) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.80.

Solvay Stock Performance

Shares of OTC:SLVYY opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.73. Solvay has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $12.79.

Solvay Company Profile

Solvay SA provides advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for aerospace engineered materials market.

