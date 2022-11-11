Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,900.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 0.0% of Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $939,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,993.8% in the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after buying an additional 67,270 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,017,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,027.5% in the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 160,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,028,000 after buying an additional 152,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ervin Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com Trading Up 12.2 %

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 322,013 shares of company stock valued at $15,858,230. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $96.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.79 billion, a PE ratio of 88.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.87 and a 12-month high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.