Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.33. Spark Networks shares last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 253,287 shares changing hands.

Spark Networks Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $48.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Spark Networks SE will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spark Networks

Spark Networks Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AMH Equity Ltd raised its holdings in Spark Networks by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 1,123,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 63,448 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Spark Networks by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 212,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Spark Networks by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,452,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 329,105 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Spark Networks by 20,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. raised its holdings in Spark Networks by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 61,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 13,881 shares in the last quarter.

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious communities in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.

