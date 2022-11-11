Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.33. Spark Networks shares last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 253,287 shares changing hands.
Spark Networks Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.
Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $48.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Spark Networks SE will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spark Networks
Spark Networks Company Profile
Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious communities in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spark Networks (LOV)
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.