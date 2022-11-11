Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Price Target Increased to C$19.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Haywood Securities lowered their price target on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$17.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$22.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.33.

Shares of TSE SDE opened at C$14.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.55. Spartan Delta has a 52-week low of C$4.98 and a 52-week high of C$16.03.

Spartan Delta ( TSE:SDE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$437.70 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Spartan Delta will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Tamara Macdonald sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.27, for a total value of C$171,233.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,136,900. In related news, Director Tamara Macdonald sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.27, for a total value of C$171,233.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,136,900. Also, Senior Officer Mark Alan Hodgson sold 25,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.19, for a total value of C$258,061.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 408,003 shares in the company, valued at C$4,157,550.57. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,525 shares of company stock valued at $1,303,540.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

