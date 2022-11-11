Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Price Target Raised to C$17.00

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday. Haywood Securities cut their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Spartan Delta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.33.

Spartan Delta Trading Up 5.5 %

TSE:SDE opened at C$14.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.28. Spartan Delta has a twelve month low of C$4.98 and a twelve month high of C$16.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.55.

Insider Activity at Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta ( TSE:SDE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$437.70 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Spartan Delta will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Spartan Delta news, Director Tamara Macdonald sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.27, for a total transaction of C$171,233.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,136,900. In other Spartan Delta news, Senior Officer Craig Christopher Martin sold 50,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.82, for a total transaction of C$597,300.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 595,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,037,580.72. Also, Director Tamara Macdonald sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.27, for a total value of C$171,233.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,136,900. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,525 shares of company stock worth $1,303,540.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

