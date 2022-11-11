Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) PT Raised to C$22.00

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 53.52% from the stock’s previous close.

SDE has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$17.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Haywood Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.33.

Shares of SDE stock opened at C$14.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion and a PE ratio of 4.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.28. Spartan Delta has a twelve month low of C$4.98 and a twelve month high of C$16.03.

Spartan Delta ( TSE:SDE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$437.70 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spartan Delta will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Spartan Delta news, Senior Officer Mark Alan Hodgson sold 25,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.19, for a total transaction of C$258,061.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 408,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,157,550.57. In related news, Senior Officer Mark Alan Hodgson sold 25,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.19, for a total value of C$258,061.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 408,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,157,550.57. Also, Senior Officer Craig Christopher Martin sold 50,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.82, for a total transaction of C$597,300.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 595,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,037,580.72. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,525 shares of company stock valued at $1,303,540.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

