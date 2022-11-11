SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Falcon Wealth Planning bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWX opened at $48.42 on Friday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 52 week low of $44.25 and a 52 week high of $61.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.19.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

