SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 146,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 113,828 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $6,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XME. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 124.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Trading Up 5.5 %

NYSEARCA XME opened at $50.73 on Friday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12 month low of $39.79 and a 12 month high of $66.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.58.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

