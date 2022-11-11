SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XME. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter worth $191,317,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 535.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 656,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,259,000 after purchasing an additional 553,397 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 585,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,914,000 after purchasing an additional 24,948 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 566,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,379,000 after purchasing an additional 52,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,732,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Up 5.5 %

XME opened at $50.73 on Friday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12-month low of $39.79 and a 12-month high of $66.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.58.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

