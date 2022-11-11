Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Sprague Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th.
Sprague Resources Price Performance
NYSE:SRLP opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. Sprague Resources has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $20.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.76 million, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.74.
Insider Buying and Selling at Sprague Resources
Institutional Trading of Sprague Resources
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources in the 1st quarter worth $179,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources during the second quarter worth $308,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 6.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 21,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources during the third quarter worth $452,000. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.
About Sprague Resources
Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined products and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment offers refined products, such as heating oil, diesel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel and gasoline.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sprague Resources (SRLP)
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
Receive News & Ratings for Sprague Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprague Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.