Stantec (TSE:STN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $60.61

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$60.61 and traded as high as C$67.78. Stantec shares last traded at C$67.61, with a volume of 307,698 shares traded.

STN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Stantec from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$74.80.

Stantec Trading Up 3.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.26. The firm has a market cap of C$7.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$63.53 and a 200-day moving average price of C$60.61.

Stantec ( TSE:STN Get Rating ) (NYSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.10 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 3.4200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

