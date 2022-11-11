StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AGTC. Wedbush cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BTIG Research cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.33.
Shares of NASDAQ:AGTC opened at $0.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $26.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Genetic Technologies has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $3.18.
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials.
