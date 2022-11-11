StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AGTC. Wedbush cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BTIG Research cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Applied Genetic Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGTC opened at $0.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $26.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Genetic Technologies has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $3.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Genetic Technologies

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the first quarter worth $75,000. Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the first quarter worth $107,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

Featured Stories

