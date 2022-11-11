StockNews.com Downgrades Buckle (NYSE:BKE) to Hold

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Buckle Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of Buckle stock opened at $39.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.22. Buckle has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $57.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.06.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. Buckle had a return on equity of 63.63% and a net margin of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $301.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.70 million. On average, analysts predict that Buckle will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Buckle

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKE. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Buckle by 18.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 193,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 30,605 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Buckle during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

