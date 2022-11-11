StockNews.com Downgrades Buckle (NYSE:BKE) to Hold

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Buckle Trading Up 4.6 %
Shares of Buckle stock opened at $39.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.22. Buckle has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $57.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.06.
Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. Buckle had a return on equity of 63.63% and a net margin of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $301.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.70 million. On average, analysts predict that Buckle will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Buckle
The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Buckle (BKE)
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.