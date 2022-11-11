StockNews.com Downgrades Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) to Hold

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EDR. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 31.45.

EDR opened at 21.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 21.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is 21.88. Endeavor Group has a 52-week low of 17.42 and a 52-week high of 35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05.

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported 0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.24 by 0.08. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of 1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Endeavor Group will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 56,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of 25.52, for a total value of 1,442,518.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 1,186,935.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 56,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of 25.52, for a total value of 1,442,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 1,186,935.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Muirhead sold 19,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 25.19, for a total transaction of 491,255.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately 81,388.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,254 shares of company stock valued at $3,149,293. Insiders own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDR. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Endeavor Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Endeavor Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Endeavor Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 25,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. 34.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

