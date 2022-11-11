StockNews.com Downgrades Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) to Hold

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

MSBI has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Midland States Bancorp to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens decreased their target price on Midland States Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James started coverage on Midland States Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Midland States Bancorp to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Midland States Bancorp Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSBI opened at $28.10 on Wednesday. Midland States Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.48 and a 1 year high of $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.80 and its 200-day moving average is $25.83. The company has a market capitalization of $622.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MSBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $79.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.85 million. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 26.21%. Equities research analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $44,976.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 26,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,401.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Midland States Bancorp news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $44,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 26,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,401.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry L. Mcdaniel acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,800 shares of company stock worth $123,936. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Midland States Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSBI. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 1.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 36.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 10.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

Featured Stories

