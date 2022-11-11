StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Intellicheck Stock Performance

NYSE:IDN opened at $2.05 on Friday. Intellicheck has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $8.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.45.

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 million.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

