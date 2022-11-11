StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Orion Group (NYSE:ORN)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Orion Group Stock Performance

Shares of Orion Group stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. Orion Group has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $5.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.58. The company has a market cap of $73.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORN. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Orion Group by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Orion Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its position in Orion Group by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 12,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Orion Group by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 7,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orion Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

