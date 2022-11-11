StockNews.com Lowers AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) to Hold

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on AxoGen from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

AxoGen Price Performance

NASDAQ:AXGN opened at $13.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.89. The company has a market cap of $553.50 million, a P/E ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 0.55. AxoGen has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $13.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AxoGen

AxoGen Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AxoGen by 851.1% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AxoGen during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AxoGen by 1,282.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of AxoGen during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AxoGen during the second quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

