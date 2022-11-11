StockNews.com Lowers AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) to Hold

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on AxoGen from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
AxoGen Price Performance
NASDAQ:AXGN opened at $13.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.89. The company has a market cap of $553.50 million, a P/E ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 0.55. AxoGen has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $13.24.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AxoGen
AxoGen Company Profile
AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.
Further Reading
