StockNews.com Lowers Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) to Sell

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

HRTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Heron Therapeutics Stock Performance

HRTX opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $365.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.99. Heron Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $11.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HRTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $27.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.65 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 457.73% and a negative net margin of 239.34%. Heron Therapeutics’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 30.9% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 15,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

