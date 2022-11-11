StockNews.com Lowers Unitil (NYSE:UTL) to Hold

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
Separately, Bank of America downgraded Unitil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.
Unitil Trading Up 5.1 %
Shares of UTL opened at $52.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.84 and a 200 day moving average of $53.43. Unitil has a 1-year low of $40.53 and a 1-year high of $61.10.
Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.
