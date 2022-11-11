StockNews.com Lowers Unitil (NYSE:UTL) to Hold

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Unitil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Shares of UTL opened at $52.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.84 and a 200 day moving average of $53.43. Unitil has a 1-year low of $40.53 and a 1-year high of $61.10.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTL. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Unitil by 52.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 18,688 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Unitil by 3.2% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Unitil during the first quarter worth $2,563,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Unitil during the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Unitil by 19.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

