StockNews.com Lowers Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) to Buy

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $10.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $612.30 million, a P/E ratio of 90.17 and a beta of 0.50. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $18.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.31.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 3,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $37,023.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 96,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,831.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 118,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 49,382 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,734,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,021,000 after acquiring an additional 54,951 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 102,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 33,068 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.