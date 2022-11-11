StockNews.com Lowers Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) to Buy

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $10.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $612.30 million, a P/E ratio of 90.17 and a beta of 0.50. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $18.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.31.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 3,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $37,023.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 96,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,831.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Vanda Pharmaceuticals
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.
