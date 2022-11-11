StockNews.com Upgrades GSK (NYSE:GSK) to Strong-Buy

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on GSK from GBX 1,900 ($21.88) to GBX 1,600 ($18.42) in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,876 ($21.60) to GBX 1,850 ($21.30) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,750 ($20.15) to GBX 1,500 ($17.27) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,608.33.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $33.47 on Friday. GSK has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GSK

GSK Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSK. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd boosted its position in shares of GSK by 50.4% in the first quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 9,016,970 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023,634 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of GSK by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,107,000 after buying an additional 2,362,274 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,844,000 after buying an additional 2,316,204 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the 2nd quarter worth $94,194,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GSK by 90.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,400,013 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.