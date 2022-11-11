StockNews.com Upgrades GSK (NYSE:GSK) to Strong-Buy

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on GSK from GBX 1,900 ($21.88) to GBX 1,600 ($18.42) in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,876 ($21.60) to GBX 1,850 ($21.30) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,750 ($20.15) to GBX 1,500 ($17.27) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,608.33.
GSK Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $33.47 on Friday. GSK has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GSK
GSK Company Profile
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
Further Reading
