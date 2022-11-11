StockNews.com Upgrades Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) to “Buy”

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VNOM. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.78.

VNOM opened at $32.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Viper Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $19.19 and a 12 month high of $36.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.22.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $6,386,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,295,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,266,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 961,000 shares of company stock valued at $32,575,500. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

