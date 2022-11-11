Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Buys 2,461 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,618 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.3% of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 6.4% during the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,746 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its position in Apple by 9.1% during the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 65,151 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1.1% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 122,995 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 2.4% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 452.8% in the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 106,704 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,589,000 after acquiring an additional 87,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 457,386 shares of company stock worth $70,627,433 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 8.9 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $146.87 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.34.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Apple to $168.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $156.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.26.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.