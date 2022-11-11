Summit Materials, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share (NYSE:SUM)

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Summit Materials in a report issued on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the construction company will earn ($0.30) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.24). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Summit Materials’ current full-year earnings is $1.23 per share.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $28.50 to $24.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Summit Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.06.

Summit Materials Trading Up 8.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Materials

Shares of Summit Materials stock opened at $29.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.62. Summit Materials has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $41.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUM. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Summit Materials by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Summit Materials by 271.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Summit Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Summit Materials by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Summit Materials during the 1st quarter worth $62,000.

Summit Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.