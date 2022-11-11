Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.59

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.59 and traded as high as $20.50. Summit Midstream Partners shares last traded at $20.01, with a volume of 3,377 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Summit Midstream Partners from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Summit Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Summit Midstream Partners alerts:

Summit Midstream Partners Stock Down 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $200.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Summit Midstream Partners

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Midstream Partners

In other Summit Midstream Partners news, insider James David Johnston sold 1,591 shares of Summit Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $27,078.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,358.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 3,150 shares of company stock valued at $56,696 over the last 90 days. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 4.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 19.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 20.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Protective Life Corp bought a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth $641,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.09% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Midstream Partners

(Get Rating)

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.