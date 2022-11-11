Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,238 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sun Country Airlines were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth about $267,000.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Sun Country Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of SNCY opened at $20.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $31.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $219.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.69 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 1.17%. The company’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP William Trousdale sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,952. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,819 shares of company stock valued at $280,230. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

About Sun Country Airlines

(Get Rating)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.