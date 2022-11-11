Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) PT Lowered to $38.00 at Citigroup

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $49.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.53% from the stock’s current price.

SGRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Surgery Partners to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Surgery Partners Stock Performance

SGRY opened at $28.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.29 and its 200 day moving average is $33.37. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.54 and a beta of 2.82. Surgery Partners has a 12-month low of $20.46 and a 12-month high of $63.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Surgery Partners

About Surgery Partners

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Surgery Partners by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,484,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,972,000 after buying an additional 1,606,776 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,341,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,566,000 after buying an additional 259,325 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Surgery Partners by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,687,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,013,000 after purchasing an additional 25,229 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,280,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,528,000 after purchasing an additional 22,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,918,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,611,000 after purchasing an additional 325,221 shares during the period.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

