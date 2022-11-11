Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) PT Lowered to $38.00 at Citigroup

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $49.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.53% from the stock’s current price.
SGRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Surgery Partners to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.
Surgery Partners Stock Performance
SGRY opened at $28.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.29 and its 200 day moving average is $33.37. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.54 and a beta of 2.82. Surgery Partners has a 12-month low of $20.46 and a 12-month high of $63.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Surgery Partners
About Surgery Partners
Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.
