Susquehanna Lowers Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target to $28.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Susquehanna from $30.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price indicates a potential upside of 64.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PLUG. Cowen decreased their target price on Plug Power to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Plug Power from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Plug Power from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Plug Power from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.09.

PLUG stock opened at $17.01 on Wednesday. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $46.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.43. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 9.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.09). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 105.26%. The company had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Plug Power by 18.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 76,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 11,814 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Plug Power by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,208,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Plug Power by 79.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,866 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 15,464 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Plug Power by 20,408.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 141.9% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 314,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after buying an additional 184,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

