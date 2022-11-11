Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) PT Lowered to $20.00 at HC Wainwright

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 171.37% from the stock’s previous close.

STRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $37.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sutro Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

Sutro Biopharma Trading Up 0.4 %

STRO opened at $7.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Sutro Biopharma has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $22.00.

Institutional Trading of Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma ( NASDAQ:STRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 55.57% and a negative net margin of 252.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 129.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 59,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 33,441 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 456,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 92,938 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF+.The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

