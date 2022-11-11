T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.37

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.37 and traded as low as $1.73. T2 Biosystems shares last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 156,730 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TTOO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

T2 Biosystems Stock Up 5.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $13.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems ( NASDAQ:TTOO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The medical equipment provider reported ($5.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.91 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 318.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 236,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in T2 Biosystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 1,763.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 323,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 306,067 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 66,052 shares during the last quarter. 11.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

