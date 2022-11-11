Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHCGet Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.92.

A number of research firms have commented on TRHC. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $16.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.26 and its 200 day moving average is $3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHCGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.78). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 46.03% and a negative return on equity of 472.90%. The company had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 10.6% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 21.4% during the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 12.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise medication therapy management software, a cloud-based platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and health-related problems.

