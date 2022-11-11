Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) PT Lowered to $120.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $155.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.74% from the company’s previous close.
TTWO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $137.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.04.
Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 4.8 %
Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $98.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -896.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.80. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $189.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.
Institutional Trading of Take-Two Interactive Software
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,445,000 after purchasing an additional 20,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.
Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.
