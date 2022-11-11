Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.70

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.70 and traded as high as $12.56. Taylor Devices shares last traded at $12.45, with a volume of 1,913 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Taylor Devices from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Get Taylor Devices alerts:

Taylor Devices Trading Down 5.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.70. The stock has a market cap of $43.60 million, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Transactions at Taylor Devices

Taylor Devices ( NASDAQ:TAYD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.66 million for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 7.16%.

In other Taylor Devices news, Director Robert Michael Carey acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $26,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taylor Devices

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Close LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Devices by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 125,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 23,662 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Devices by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Taylor Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taylor Devices, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquakes on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.