Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Downgraded to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taysha Gene Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.31.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of TSHA opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Taysha Gene Therapies has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $16.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Taysha Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:TSHA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.21. As a group, analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,642,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,284,404. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 7,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $28,932.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 290,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,796.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul B. Manning bought 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,642,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,284,404. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Taysha Gene Therapies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSHA. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 17.9% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 31,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the first quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 33.3% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 56,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. 34.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.