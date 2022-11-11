TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
TCF Financial Price Performance
TCF Financial has a twelve month low of $21.81 and a twelve month high of $50.13.
About TCF Financial
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TCF Financial (TCF)
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.