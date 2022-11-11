TD Securities Raises Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target to C$230.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$220.00 to C$230.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IFC. Barclays decreased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$212.00 to C$208.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group cut Intact Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$195.00 to C$211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$219.00 to C$221.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cormark decreased their target price on Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$238.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$220.85.

Shares of IFC opened at C$199.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$199.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$189.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.85, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.97 billion and a PE ratio of 13.79. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of C$158.00 and a 1 year high of C$209.57.

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Louis Marcotte sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$194.91, for a total value of C$779,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,155 shares in the company, valued at C$5,097,871.05.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

